Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry found a way to leave his son, Canon, starstruck in a viral clip with Mr. Beast. The all-time great is living his best life off the court as his franchise looks towards a very consequential offseason. Curry had another terrific season individually, spearheading the Warriors to a second-round appearance in the vaunted Western Conference. And who knows what would have happened if the greatest shooter ever did not get hurt in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals?

But the 37-year-old has earned himself a break for the time being and recently interacted with Mr. Beast. A clip was just revealed of the YouTuber having a video call with Curry's son Canon, and it looks like the six-year-old is the media personality's biggest fan.

The two-time MVP will now get time to relax, unlike last offseason, when he competed for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics over the summer. Curry has proven throughout this year and the playoffs that he can still be the best player on a title contender, which heightens the urgency for the front office to build an elite supporting cast around him. The Warriors' 2024-2025 season was uneven until the trade deadline, when they made the blockbuster deal for Jimmy Butler.

Adding the six-time All-Star took Golden State to the next level. The team finished the regular season winning 23 of the last 30 games and continued that momentum into the postseason, beating the second-seeded Houston Rockets in the first round. While the Warriors can say that injuries ultimately got the best of them, this roster could use some serious upgrades, particularly at center, with the era of small ball coming to an end in today's league. In addition, there are plenty of questions about what the organization will do with Jonathan Kuminga, who is set to be a restricted free agent.

Overall, though, the Warriors' future got much more optimistic this season. Stephen Curry and the company still figure to be a contender in a Western Conference where all the teams are looking up to the Oklahoma City Thunder now. It'll be up to teams like Golden State to stifle what is potentially looking like the NBA's next dynasty. Curry doesn't have to start thinking about retirement just yet.