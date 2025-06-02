Golden State Warriors fans thought James Wiseman was going to be the future of the organization when he was drafted second overall in 2020 ahead of high-level talents like LaMelo Ball, Onyeka Okongwu, Deni Avdija, and Tyrese Haliburton. Ultimately, things never worked out with Wiseman, although he was a member of the team's 2022 championship run.

Since departing from the Warriors, Wiseman has played for a couple of teams, most recently the Indiana Pacers to begin the 2024-25 season. Unfortunately for the 24-year-old center, he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury five minutes into the year and was eventually traded to the Toronto Raptors as a salary dump, where Indiana received a 2026 second-round pick.

Funny enough, Wiseman will still get credit for winning a second championship and would receive a ring from the Pacers should they be able to defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2025 NBA Finals.

James Wiseman played less than 5 minutes this season… …and could still be the first 2-time champ from the 2020 NBA Draft class 😅💍 🔸Scored 6 points in the Pacers' opener

🔸Then tore his Achilles

🔸Traded at the deadline to Toronto

🔸Waived by the Raptors

pic.twitter.com/imQNg60kfn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 2, 2025

If the Pacers do capture their first championship and Wiseman receives credit since he played one game for the team this season, he would become the first player from the 2020 NBA Draft to be a two-time NBA champion.

Not Anthony Edwards, LaMelo, or Haliburton, but Wiseman could be the first player from this draft class with two titles to his name.

In the NBA, it's an unwritten rule for teams to celebrate every player that contributed to their championship journey. Although Wiseman's stint with the Pacers didn't last longer than one game and five minutes due to his Achilles injury, he still technically contributed to their NBA Finals run.

As a result, he would be rewarded with a ring and considered a two-time champion.

Although Warriors fans will look back on James Wiseman and think, “What could've been,” at least he will always be remembered as a champion. Perhaps people will start calling him a two-time champion should the Pacers knock off the Thunder in the NBA Finals.