Draymond Green is one of the most complicated characters in NBA history. On one hand, he is one of the best and most versatile defenders the league has ever seen, and on the other hand, he has served more suspensions by the NBA than pretty much anyone else ever. So could someone like that become a team owner? Green certainly hopes so.

On the “Politickin’” podcast with California Governor Gavin Newsom, former NFL player Marshawn Lynch and Doug Hendrickson, EVP of the Wasserman sports marketing and talent agency, Green said that he has thought of becoming a sports team owner after his playing career comes to an end.

“I would love to be a part owner of a sports team, and I think for me — I've seen the part owner of a sports team thing — if I'm going to be a part owner of a sports team, the reason I want to do that is because, A, I see something special in that team and that organization and that owner or something. But more importantly, I see something that I can bring to that situation that can help that situation go further. I don't want to be the guy that's just like, ‘Oh, you can plant some money.' Like that's great, and we're all looking for great investments and there's no better investments than sports teams right now. But I want to help win. Sports is fun, but there's nothing like winning in sports.”

Could Draymond Green and LeBron James team up to own an NBA franchise?

While Draymond Green has now expressed his desire to own a team, LeBron James, one of Green's better friends and a fellow Klutch Sports Group client, has also said on multiple occasions that he wants to not only own an NBA team, but the seemingly inevitable expansion franchise in Las Vegas.

James, who has battled Green on the court many times during their careers, has said that once he retires he would like to own a team based in Las Vegas.

“I would love to bring a team here at some point,” James said about Las Vegas in 2022. “That would be amazing. I know Adam (Silver, the NBA's commissioner) is in Abu Dhabi right now, I believe. But he probably sees every single interview and transcript that comes through from NBA players. So, I want the team here, Adam. Thank you.”

Although James became a billionaire in June 2022 according to Forbes, he, Green (who has earned nearly $200 million during his career), or any other NBA player would likely need to team up with multiple people in order to start an expansion team in Las Vegas or possibly Seattle, another rumored expansion city for the NBA.