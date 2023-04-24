Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has had quite an eventful season. It started with him punching teammate Jordan Poole during training camp and involved another absurd incident when he stomped on the chest of Domantas Sabonis during Game 2 of the Warriors’ first-round series with the Sacramento Kings.

Green was suspended for Game 3 due to the action, but returned in Game 4 and helped the Warriors even the series at two games. Green’s impact is usually mainly on the defensive side of the ball, but he contributed 12 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists in the Game 4 win.

In an interview with The Athletic prior to Game 2, Green said that the arrival of Kevin Durant in 2016 changed his mindset on how he plays the game.

“I’ve never really been one to think about the stats, per se, but when KD came to this team I was like: Yo, I just need to have an impact, I need to impact this game in whatever way I can,” Green said.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Durant’s addition did indeed change Green’s offensive output. After averaging 14 points per game on 10.1 shots per game the season before Durant joined the Warriors, Green averaged 10.2 points on 8.6 shots per game in 2016-2017.

Despite the dip in scoring, Draymond Green made his second consecutive all-star appearance and was named to the All-NBA Third-Team. He was able to recognize he could take a step back offensively while still having an impact on the floor for the Warriors.

“Some of my best games I’ve ever had in my career was like two points, and yet you can feel the total impact on the game. So that’s what I try to focus on,” Green said.