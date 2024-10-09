The Dallas Mavericks acquired Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors via a sign-and-trade this past offseason. The move was heartbreaking for Warriors fans, as Thompson played a pivotal role in four championship victories. Additionally, Thompson's departure had a significant impact on Warriors players. Draymond Green recently revealed the exact moment in which he realized Thompson was likely going to leave.

According to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN, Green revealed that Thompson called him during the summer, something the former Warriors guard rarely did.

“He gone,” Green said he told his wife, according to ESPN. “He didn't say nothing yet. But he gone.”

Thompson then told Green his free agency plans, as he planned to head to the Mavs.

Klay Thompson had spent his entire career with the Warriors, winning championships alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. However, a contract extension failed to come to fruition ahead of Thompson's contract year in 2023-24. That led to intense speculation about Thompson's potential departure.

Golden State was then eliminated from the postseason in a play-in game defeat. Thompson had a respectable regular season, but he struggled in the play-in game. It was a sour note to end his Warriors career on, but fans and the team will remember all of the positives that Klay brought to the Warriors.

He approached the game in a professional manner and emerged as one of the greatest three-point shooters of all-time. Thompson, as aforementioned, became a four-time champion with the Warriors as well. He will always be remembered as one of the greatest Warriors ever, but Thompson's career still has more chapters to be written.

Klay Thompson's next chapter after Warriors departure

Thompson is now looking to help the Mavericks win their first championship since 2011. Mavs fans are unquestionably excited about his arrival in Dallas. Thompson's teammates are also thrilled for the opportunity to play alongside another future Hall of Famer.

The Mavericks now have three future Hall of Famers on the roster with Thompson, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Dallas' depth is enticing as well, and the Mavs should have a realistic opportunity to make another NBA Finals run.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are in an uncertain position. Curry and Green are set to lead the roster once again. Yet, this isn't the same Golden State team that was formerly a dynasty.

There are currently no guarantees when it comes to the 2024-25 Warriors. Could they compete and earn a play-in or official playoff spot? Sure, but Golden State is certainly not a championship favorite this year. Of course, counting out any Stephen Curry-led team is risky.

Nevertheless, Thompson and the Warriors are headed on two different paths. Golden State may need to enter a rebuild soon, while Thompson is hoping to earn at least one more championship in his career.

Klay Thompson will make his return to play his former team on November 12 when the Warriors host the Mavericks. That game will receive no shortage of attention and one has to imagine that Thompson will receive a positive reaction from fans.