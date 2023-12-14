What's next for Warriors' Draymond Green?

The NBA has come down hard on Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green following his actions in Tuesday night's game against the Phoenix Suns. The league has suspended the four-time NBA champion indefinitely for hitting Phoenix Suns big man Jusuf Nurkic in the head, with Green also expected to go through counseling, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Sources: Golden State's Draymond Green is expected to receive counseling and work with the Warriors and NBA while suspended after striking Phoenix's Jusuf Nurkic in the head on Tuesday night. He has to meet criteria before a return to play.

Warriors' Draymond Green suspended again

Green was ejected from the Suns game after receiving a Flagrant 2 foul for his shocking action, which he said was unintentional. Nevertheless, it's not a good look for the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year, especially with the reputation that he already has. This is also not the first time that the NBA suspended Green, who got slapped with a five-game suspension back in November for putting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold during a wild scene at Chase Center.

In his first game back from that suspension, Green didn't seem to miss a beat, as he got called for a technical foul for arguing a call.

At some point, Green has to learn his lesson. The NBA and the Warriors can only hope that the latest punishment and therapy will be enough help for him.

On the season, Green is averaging 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game.