Draymond Green’s NSFW reaction to leaked video of punching Jordan Poole

Draymond Green publicly apologized to Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole on Saturday after a physical altercation on Wednesday where the veteran punched Poole in practice. Unfortunately, TMZ leaked a video of the incident on Friday but it’s still unknown how they got ahold of the footage in the first place.

Green spoke out about how he really felt when he saw the video first-hand. Via ClutchPoints:

“If I’m being 100% honest, I thought it was bullshit (that the video leaked)… I watched the video 15 times, maybe more. When I watched the video, I’m like, ‘yo, this looks awful. Looks even worse than I thought.”

It does look bad, to be honest. Dray took an aggressive swing at Poole and put him on the ground immediately. But, he is deeply sorry for his actions and vows to become a better teammate and man. That’s the most important thing right now.

Back to the Draymond Green video, though. The fact that someone within a championship organization like the Dubs gave this footage to TMZ is absolutely sickening. Things happen on teams all the time, no matter the sport. Players get heated and get into altercations. Nobody in the public should’ve seen this video. It’s a private matter. Once the Warriors finish the investigation and found out which staffer did them dirty, they’ll undoubtedly be fired.

Green is now going to take a “few days” away from the team to recuperate and get his mind right, which is probably a good idea. He does plan to be ready for Opening Night, though.