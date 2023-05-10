A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Draymond Green gave the Golden State Warriors a proper scare on Monday night after he took a hard hit on the head in Game 4 of their NBA Playoffs second-round matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James tried to intercept a fastbreak pass to Green, but the Lakers talisman ended up hitting Draymond with an inadvertent body check, thereby causing the Warriors vet to hit the ground hard.

Green immediately grabbed the back of his head after it slammed on the hardwood floor. It took him some time to get up but thankfully, he was able to continue without incident:

Draymond hit his head after a hard fall. pic.twitter.com/GYyltWCia4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 9, 2023

On the latest episode of his podcast, Green opened up about the injury and how he had to get some tests done to ensure that everything was alright. Thankfully, there seems to be no cause for concern here for the Warriors:

“I took a hard spill last night,” Green said. “Back of the head, I was checked for a concussion. Checked out well. Got it checked again today. I feel great, so not expecting anything there, but especially as a kid that grew up having seizures, those are things that I don’t take lightly.”

Green then did a bit of a deep dive into his history of epilepsy and how he struggled with it as a kid. In fact, it wasn’t until five years ago that the Warriors vet stopped taking medication for his condition. As he said, it is because of his history that makes him take these kinds of head injuries very seriously.

The good news here is that Draymond Green is fine and he will be available for Game 5 on Wednesday. God knows the Warriors need him for that do-or-die game.