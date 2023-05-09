A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

There has been no shortage of action in Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs second-round series between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers. At one point in the game, Dubs vet Draymond Green ended up slamming his head on the deck hard after taking a LeBron James hit on a fastbreak play.

James tried to intercept Stephen Curry’s fastbreak pass to a wide-open Green, and while LeBron missed the ball, he ended up crashing into Draymond. Green was able to catch the ball, but he took the full blow of James’ momentum:

Draymond Green’s head slams on the court on a fast break play with LeBron James. After review, it was deemed to be a common foul. pic.twitter.com/SLZA2XhVtl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 9, 2023

Green was in mid-air as he took LeBron’s inadvertent body check. The Warriors star fell awkwardly and his head ended up bouncing off the hard court in what looked like a considerably painful play.

It also took Draymond Green some time before he was able to get up. LeBron did not leave the scene as he stood over to check if his buddy was good. Green eventually got up and James even helped him get to his feet.

The referees reviewed the incident but it didn’t take them long to decide that this was nothing more than a common foul. Green looked fine, and the Warriors veteran was able to return to action shortly after the play.

There’s obviously no bad blood between Green and LeBron. These two are good friends and they have nothing but respect for each other. However, with a spot in the Western Conference Finals on the line, you can be sure that the friendship will be set aside once the game tips off.