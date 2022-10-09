Draymond Green or Jordan Poole? League insiders reveal which player Warriors value more amid fight scandal

At this point, it doesn’t feel like the Golden State Warriors are going to react drastically to what went down between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. The former has already taken a leave away from the team and it somehow feels like that’s the end of that.

What if it isn’t, though?

If one of either Green or Poole had to go, it seems that the Warriors would much rather keep the 23-year-old guard over the team’s elder statesman. It goes without saying that Green still remains to be an integral member of the group and that Golden State needs him in their title defense this season. However, in terms of face value, it appears that Poole has already surpassed Draymond (and even Klay Thompson) in this regard (via Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report):

“The Warriors aren’t the same without Draymond,” said an unnamed league executive. “They can’t defend without him.” “I don’t think it’d be easy to trade him right now [given the incident]. They’re going to try [to keep both]. Poole is obviously the priority,” one agent said. “Draymond and even Klay [Thompson] were side-eyeing Poole, but that’s not surprising since he’s passed both of them in terms of value on the team.”

As the exec said, even if the Warriors wanted to trade Green now, it wouldn’t be the easiest thing for them to do. As such, the general sentiment from around the league seems to be that Dray’s recent incident with Poole isn’t likely to have a significant impact on his future with the team:

“If they lose Dray, it’ll be because of the money more than the punch,” an agent said. “Maybe I’m underselling the incident, but [if they don’t want to pay him], I think that was the case before the punch too.”

Green has two more years remaining on his current deal, with 2023-24 being a player option for him. At this point, the belief is that the Warriors are going to “get something done” in terms of a contract extension.

Finally, league insiders also believe that the Warriors “will eventually try to replace what Green does defensively over time, given his age.” However, this likely isn’t going to happen in the immediate future, despite his recent incident with Poole.

What seems clear, however, is that at this point, Jordan Poole appears to be much more valuable to the Warriors than Draymond Green.