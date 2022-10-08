RUMOR: Outlook on Draymond Green’s future with Warriors amid ugly Jordan Poole fight, revealed

After Draymond Green shockingly threw a punch at his own Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole, rumors about his potential exit from the team quickly emerged. After all, this isn’t the first time the outspoken veteran has been in an altercation with his teammate. At this point, some folks just want him out of the team.

Sorry to disappoint the haters, but this isn’t going to happen anytime soon. According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the general sentiment from around the league is that the Warriors are not going to overreact over this highly-publicized scandal:

Rival league executives and agents are skeptical this incident—however ugly it looked in video—will force Warriors general manager Bob Myers and Joe Lacob’s ownership group to do anything drastic.

Let’s just nip this nasty narrative in the bud. The Warriors won’t be trading Draymond Green anytime soon. Or at least this is according to certain league executives.

For his part, however, Green’s camp also seems to be adamant that the former Defensive Player of the Year isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Sources close to Green are confident he and the team will be able to move past this and continue their partnership.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is going to play a major role in all this. The four-time NBA champion shot-caller has already made his stance abundantly clear on this issue, and he too is sending a clear message that the organization will take a calm and collected approach in dealing with this matter internally — like they always have.

“They’ll ask [Coach Steve] Kerr to fix this in the locker room. He’s among the best coaches in the league at dealing with people,” one executive said. If you’re hoping this breaks up the dynasty, league execs and agents aren’t exactly fanning the flames of that narrative. Don’t hold your breath for a Draymond Green trade, either.

For what it’s worth, Draymond Green already announced his decision to step away from the team for an undisclosed period of time. It feels like this is the punishment Dray has been handed, and that it won’t go any further than this hiatus.