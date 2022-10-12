Warriors’ Draymond Green punishment after Jordan Poole punch gets harsh take from Shannon Sharpe

It is safe to say Shannon Sharpe is not happy with the Golden State Warriors’ punishment on Draymond Green for punching Jordan Poole.

According to the football Hall of Famer who is now serving as an analyst for FOX Sports, the Warriors’ decision was another punch in the face for Poole. Sharpe compared it to the Kevin Durant incident back in 2018, during which the Dubs handed Green a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team.

The fact that Green was only fined and not suspended for physically hurting a teammate sends the wrong message for Sharpe, and it’s not a good one for Poole.

“I don’t believe the punishment fit the crime. Draymond Green got a game for hurting Kevin Durant’s feelings… So in other words, Kevin Durant’s feelings are more important than [Jordan Poole] getting punched in the face,” Sharpe explained on Undisputed.

Shannon Sharpe certainly makes a good point. While the Warriors were not at fault for the video leak showing the altercation, the fact remains that Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole. Publicized or not, the team should have given a harsher punishment on Green. Not to mention that he is already a repeat offender.

Granted that Poole was reportedly involved in the decision, but still, it is bad optics for the team. After all, some could interpret it that players can get away for punching teammates by just paying a fine.

"I don't believe the punishment fit the crime. Draymond Green got a game for hurting Kevin Durant's feelings… So in other words, Kevin Durant's feelings are more important than [Jordan Poole] getting punched in the face." — @ShannonSharpepic.twitter.com/R9iwf4gCx3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 12, 2022

Green is undoubtedly a crucial part of the Warriors and they would need him for their title defense. Nonetheless, as Sharpe suggested, they could have done better to show Poole that they side with him.