The Golden State Warriors have made their decision on the Draymond Green issue. This is after the former Defensive Player of the Year punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face during a heated altercation in practice.

On Tuesday, Dubs head coach Steve Kerr announced that the team has decided to fine Green and that he will NOT be suspended for his actions (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“He is going to come back to practice on Thursday,” Kerr said. “He’s been fined, he will not be suspended. I expect him to play Friday in our last preseason game and opening night.”

To be perfectly honest, this does come as a bit of a surprise, especially considering how this entire thing went public. It would have been much different if the Warriors were able to keep this under wraps, but unfortunately for them, someone leaked the video of the altercation and it unsurprisingly went completely viral.

It’s hard not to wonder what Jordan Poole must think of all this. After all, it was he who was on the receiving end of what many consider to be a sucker punch from Green.

On Saturday, Green announced that he was going to take some time away from the team to “heal” himself. It has now been revealed that Draymond’s hiatus won’t even last for a full week now that he’s set to return to the team on Thursday. As expected, the Warriors talisman is a full go for his team’s season opener against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on October 18th.