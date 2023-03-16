Tomer Azarly is in his seventh season as the LA Clippers beat writer for ClutchPoints. From the Lob City era to the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George era, he brings you everything you need to know about the Clippers. In his off time, Tomer likes to play basketball, video games, and draw. You can follow his Twitter for all Clippers content below:

Two weeks after arguably his worst game as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, Russell Westbrook flipped the script against Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors.

In the March 2 game between the Clippers and Warriors, Russell Westbrook finished with just eight points, six assists, four turnovers, and zero rebounds on 3-of-12 shooting from the field and 0-of-5 from 3-point range. Draymond Green and the Warriors played some borderline disrespectful defense on Westbrook, completely sagging off of him and helping inside the painted area.

After the game, Westbrook said that type of defense on this new team was something he needed to adjust to.

“Just be aggressive,” Russell Westbrook said after that Clippers loss. “Find ways to be effective. I thought I did a great job of it in the first half. Second half, struggled to make shots. I had opportunities to be able to swing, make plays, and do anything I needed to do, and I just missed some shots too, it’s alright. Get ready for the next one.”

The Clippers had a season-high 27 second chance points vs. the Warriors on 11-of-16 shooting. Westbrook's 4 offensive boards led to 9 points on 4-of-4 shooting. T-Mann's 3 off. boards led to 5 points on 2-of-3 shooting. Zu's 5 off. boards 6 points on 2-of-4 shooting + 2 FTs. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 16, 2023

In Wednesday night’s home win over the Warriors, the Clippers guard had possibly his best game of the season. Russell Westbrook finished with 15 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, and no turnovers.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Draymond Green didn’t think anything really changed for Westbrook outside of shotmaking.

“He made some shots he missed,” Green said. “I thought he did a good job of not solely standing all the time, but he made some shots that he missed last time.”

Of Westbrook’s nine rebounds, four were offensive, and all four led to buckets for the Clippers. His offensive rebounds directly led to nine of the Clippers’ season-high 27 second-chance points on the night.

Asked Draymond Green about the difference in Russell Westbrook’s game tonight vs. last time: “He made some shots he missed. I thought he did a good job of not solely standing all the time, but he made some shots that he missed last time."pic.twitter.com/U3zQcwqwPJ — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 16, 2023

After losing their first five games of the Russell Westbrook era, the Clippers have now strung together four wins in a row. Wednesday night’s win gave the Clippers full control of the Western Conference’s 5-seed, at least for now.

Since joining the Clippers, Russell Westbrook is averaging 13.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.4 steals on 48.5 percent shooting from the field in nine appearances. Their next four games are against teams with losing records in the Orlando Magic, Portland Trail Blazers, and a pair of games against the Oklahoma City Thunder.