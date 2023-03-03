Thursday night featured a marquee matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers. It was an opportunity for the Stephen Curry-less Dubs to test themselves against a new-look Clippers side that now features Russell Westbrook. As it turns out, Draymond Green and Co. came prepared.

The Warriors have a game plan for Russ, and Green got the memo. Draymond’s defense on Westbrook — or the apparent lack thereof — is a clear testament to the same:

Draymond Green not even guarding Russell Westbrook 😳 Russ finished the 1st with 6 points and 3 assists.pic.twitter.com/6SYACLUuqX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 3, 2023

Green is playing mind games with Russ here as the Warriors veteran dared Westbrook to take the shot. The Clippers star didn’t bite, though, which appears to be an indication of a clear lack of confidence in his own acumen from distance.

Unsurprisingly, the means streets of Twitter had more than a few things to say after seeing Draymond Green’s utterly disrespectful defense on Westbrook:

Hearing let him shoot one of the worst feelings 😂😂 https://t.co/4ofsmhrdff — 712pm (@_Disparu) March 3, 2023

Can't believe Russell, his teammates & coaches are putting up with that He either needs to shoot that or be benched https://t.co/D2VftEfsPT — Houston Rockets In Oz 🚀🚀🚀 (@OzHouston) March 3, 2023

Never seen a guard get left so open https://t.co/ZoHAiyZKNS — De’Jon Campbell (@NBABullBoy) March 3, 2023

I don’t know where the homie CONFIDENCE WENT, this is wild I need someone to Flash the Lights cause this ain’t Russ🤔 https://t.co/jM8bQtXySX — Shawn Morris (@pimpcastle71) March 3, 2023

The fact that russ won’t take that shot anymore is insane. Dude’s confidence is gone. https://t.co/LwNjZRWt92 — Sean Faska (@Sean7Faska) March 3, 2023

There’s a lot more where that came from, but you get the gist.

To be fair, this is not the first time Russell Westbrook has been left this wide open from distance. This is not an isolated incident for the former league MVP, which just goes to show how opposing teams feel about Russ’ shooting woes.

For what it’s worth, however, Russ entered the break with eight points and five assists to his name. The Clippers were also up 56-45. Could this be the first win for Westbrook in a Clippers jersey? Now, wouldn’t that be a savage way for him to clap back at his doubters?