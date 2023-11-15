Although Gobert got off free in this game, the NBA may look into the Timberwolves big man's involvement in the incident further.

It wouldn’t be a Tuesday night in the NBA without a little confrontation and that’s exactly what ensued during a 104-101 Minnesota Timberwolves win over the Golden State Warriors.

After a bust-up between the two teams that included Draymond Green putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold, Green was ejected from the game along with Warriors teammate Klay Thompson and Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels. Gobert remained in the game, much to the chagrin of Warriors fans who felt he deserved the same punishment as Green for his actions.

The post-game pool report cleared up the officiating crew's decision to keep the Timberwolves big man in the game.

“Gobert was attempting to separate [Klay] Thompson and [Jaden] McDaniels and was ruled to be a peacemaker,” crew chief Tyler Ford said. “We reviewed all other players and acts and no other unsportsmanlike acts were observed.”

Gobert went on to play 35 minutes in the contest, finishing with nine points, 13 rebounds and three blocks to help the Timberwolves edge out a victory. It is Minnesota's second straight win over Golden State and its seventh consecutive win overall after losing two of its first three games to start the season.

This is hardly the first time the Timberwolves and Warriors have clashed in recent years and Gobert only added fuel to the fire by directing “clown” comments toward Green after the game.

It is widely expected that Draymond Green will be suspended multiple games for his actions. Although Rudy Gobert got off free in this game, the NBA may look into his involvement in the incident further, though it's unclear whether or not he'll face any discipline.