Warriors head coach Steve Kerr expressed his frustration over the officials' decision to eject Klay Thompson from the game.

In an NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Minnesota Timberwolves where the Golden State Warriors were missing Stephen Curry due to a knee injury, the last thing they needed was to lose Klay Thompson too. But that's exactly what happened to the Warriors. Just one minute and 40 seconds into the game, Thompson and Jaden McDaniels got tangled up, with the Timberwolves forward pulling on the Warriors sharpshooter's jersey, which prompted the remaining Splash Brother to pull McDaniels in retaliation.

This caused an ejection for both Thompson and McDaniels (with Draymond Green following suit after he put Rudy Gobert in a full-blown chokehold), putting the Warriors in an extremely difficult spot as they try to stop their losing skid. While the Warriors did put up an inspiring effort, thanks to the emergence of rookie guard Brandin Podziemski, they ended up losing to the Timberwolves 104-101, losing their fourth game in a row.

After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr expressed his frustration over the officials' decision to eject Klay Thompson from the game when all Thompson did was to do whatever he can to get Jaden McDaniels off his face.

“There's no way Klay Thompson should've been thrown out of the game. I mean he's running up the floor and the guy grabs his jersey and he's pulling on him, so Klay pulls back. No way Klay should've been ejected. That was ridiculous. So I was upset about that,” Kerr said in his postgame presser, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

"There's no way Klay Thompson should've been thrown out of the game." Steve Kerr shares his perspective of the first-quarter skirmish pic.twitter.com/oOgK2utKyk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 15, 2023

While the Draymond Green ejection is far less excusable for the Warriors, Steve Kerr did his part in trying to justify Green's actions. Kerr said that Green was merely protecting Klay Thompson after Rudy Gobert “had his hands” around the Warriors sharpshooter's neck.

“If you watch the replay, Rudy had his hands on Klay's neck, and that's why Draymond went after Rudy,” Kerr added. “The guys on the back of the bench were telling us that Rudy had Klay and that's why Draymond went at Rudy. That's all I know.”

It definitely seems as though Draymond Green is ticketed for a suspension, as the evidence against him is pretty damning, but it appears as though there's no reason for the Warriors to lose Klay Thompson as well, all things considered.