Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors have been a thorn in the side of the Houston Rockets over the past decade; in fact, the Dubs entered their Wednesday night NBA Cup clash against the Rockets winners of their past 15 contests. But on Wednesday, the winds of change began to blow as the Warriors suffered their first loss against the Rockets in four years and 10 months, with Houston stunning Golden State with a come-from-behind 91-90 victory.

The ending of the game was controversial; head coach Steve Kerr does not believe that the officials should have called a loose ball foul on the Warriors that ended up giving the Rockets the go-ahead free throws to win the game. But even before the game got out of the Warriors' hand, there was already some simmering tension, with Green having to deal with a chirping fan along the opposing baseline.

Responding to a fan jeering at him and even calling him a “b***h*, the Warriors forward fired a warning that the fan is best served heeding.

“I’ll slap the s**t outta you!” Green yelled, via the official ClutchPoints account on X (formerly Twitter).

Considering Green's history, the fan better be careful of the words that come out of his mouth. The Warriors forward has a history of being involved in physical altercations, and he was on a warpath last year, with his lowest points being his choke hold on Rudy Gobert and his violent swing of the elbow against Jusuf Nurkic.

There is a non-zero chance that Green goes after his hecklers, so it might not be the best idea for spectators to poke the fiery Warriors forward — especially when a loss to the Rockets will already hurt him enough.

Warriors' late-game scoring drought costs them big-time

For a team with Stephen Curry, it's downright inexcusable to go over three minutes without scoring the basketball. But for the Warriors, they somehow found a way to not put the ball through the basket for the final 3:03 of their 91-90 NBA Cup loss to the Rockets.

It was almost as if the Warriors lost their rhythm by trying to run down the clock; on two consecutive possessions, Golden State was whistled for a 24-second shot clock violation, nudging the door ajar for the Rockets to make a comeback. And Houston took full advantage.

The Dubs' late-game execution isn't going well at the moment, and this cannot be for a team led by veterans and serial winners.