Draymond Green reveals harsh reality of relationship with Warriors’ Jordan Poole

Draymond Green has spoken for the first time since firing the punch heard around the world at teammate Jordan Poole during a Golden State Warriors practice. Green apologized for his actions but also revealed the harsh reality he’s facing when it comes to his relationship with Poole, whom he says he took under his wing. Melissa Rohlin of Fox Sports has the details.

Draymond Green says he took Jordan Poole under his wing when he got here and they have a very good relationship. He hopes he can regain his trust — but added that's up to him. "I have to accept whatever comes with that." — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) October 8, 2022

Per Rohlin, Draymond Green said that he and Jordan Poole “have a very good relationship” but that he “hopes to regain his trust.” Obviously, Poole is likely having a hard time doing that at the moment, given the way Green turned on him at the Warriors practice.

It was at that point in the press conference where Green fully acknowledged the harsh reality of his relationship with Poole. The Warriors star said that it’s up to Poole to decide if he can ever regain his trust.

Green summed it up by saying he “has to accept whatever comes with that.” It sounds like the Warriors star is prepared for the fact that Poole might not ever look at him the same way again.

Of course, if the two Warriors stars were as close as Green says they were, then perhaps a reconciliation is possible. Needless to say, the team chemistry in Golden State is very threatened by this incident.

Fortunately, Draymond Green is taking the right steps by admitting his failure and apologizing to Jordan Poole and his family.

At the moment, that’s all Green can control.