Draymond Green reveals if he’s talked to Jordan Poole since punching incident

Draymond Green apologized to the Golden State Warriors the morning after his vicious strike to Jordan Poole’s left jaw. As far as Green knows, his mea culpa to the team as a whole was well received.

Where he stands with Poole after an incident that threatens to derail Golden State’s quest for back-to-back titles, though, apparently remains to be seen—and Green won’t be pushing his young teammate to find out.

Addressing reporters on Saturday for the first time since the altercation earlier this week, Green shed light on the discussions he’s had with Poole and Golden State at large.

“I think my apology was accepted pretty well from the team. At least that’s what I was told. As far as how it was accepted from Jordan, I don’t know how it was accepted. I didn’t get much from Jordan on Thursday, nor did I expect to. Again, I want to give Jordan space. I think that’s the most important thing initially is to allow Jordan to work through his thoughts, and not me try to persuade his thoughts one way or the other. Give context one way or the other. The only context he needs right now is his.”

Green expressed true contrition throughout his media session, admitting his wrongs, stressing he’s a flawed person who’s a work in progress and refusing to go into details about the verbal barbs between he and Poole that culminated in violence. The 10-year veteran repeatedly came back to the importance of giving Poole time, space and compassion to heal emotionally also acknowledging the possibility that their relationship could be forever marred.

“Jordan’s feelings are definitely most important. And to be honest with you, I’m not sure how he feels,” Green said. “That’s not a bridge that we’ve really crossed yet, nor should it be a bridge we’ve really crossed yet.”

Make no mistake, though. Green has no love lost for the player he’s sat next to in the locker room the last three seasons.

“I love Jordan Poole. That’s my guy,” he said. “My feelings towards Jordan does not change. There’s a reason why his locker’s been next to mine from day one.”

Green will be spending time away from the Warriors in the immediate future, a decision both he and Steve Kerr said was mutually agreed upon for the good of the team. Though he hopes to be back with Golden State for the regular season opener—the fourth ring night of his career—against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 18th, Green stopped short of guaranteeing he’d be on the floor at Chase Center, and Kerr later clarified there’s no current timeline or benchmarks that must be met for his return.

The Warriors are still recovering from the biggest mistake of Green’s career. His remarks on Saturday were a necessary step in that process, no matter how his relationship with Poole unfolds from here.