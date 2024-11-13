The Golden State Warriors (9-2) celebrated the return of Klay Thompson on Tuesday, and then beat him and the Dallas Mavericks (5-6) in rip-roaring fashion. Stephen Curry led his team back in the fourth quarter, but the 120-117 win would also not have been possible without Draymond Green. It was a unique night for both players, as they faced off against someone they shared the court with for more than a decade.

The question many fans want to know, though, is if these Golden State building blocks remain close following Thompson's departure. Green offered some insight on his bond with the five-time All-Star.

“You ever try to keep in touch with Klay?” he rhetorically asked when speaking to the reporters after the NBA Cup showdown, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater. “It’s very one-sided. The love is there. The relationship is there.”

Klay Thompson, Draymond Green shared something special with Warriors



There are plenty of people who do not take charge in a friendship, choosing to wait for someone else to reach out or make plans. The cause of such behavior is not necessarily indifference, though. Thompson might just march to the beat of his own drum. Regardless of why he is tough to get a hold of, there is clearly no reason to doubt his standing with Curry or Green.

The brotherhood the three future Hall of Famers built while winning four championships and helping the Warriors become the standard of the NBA will not be shattered by an offseason sign-and-trade. The business element of the industry contributed to the end of Thompson's tenure in Golden State, but the endless hours of camaraderie appear to still be paying dividends.

Expecting things to be completely the same during the season is not realistic, however. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green no longer share the same goal. Their respective pursuits of a fifth championship ring conflict with each other and could come into direct contact in the playoffs. The Warriors got the best of the Mavericks in this meeting, though. And Green was a key reason why.

The former Defensive Player of the Year tallied 11 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks on the first night of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup. He continues to make the type of high-impact plays that have compelled many fans to label him the ultimate “glue guy.”

Green will need to maintain his current level of focus and effectiveness if the new-look Warriors are going to claim another title this season. But on occasions such as Thompson's return to San Francisco, he can also take some time to reflect on what he and his “brothers” have already accomplished in this sport.