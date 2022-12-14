By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

When Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green asked for a Milwaukee Bucks fan to be ejected from Tuesday’s game, a lot of people knew something bad or inappropriate was said during their heated exchange.

And true enough, that is the case as Green revealed what triggered him to ask officials and security personnel to have the said Bucks supporter taken off his courtside seat and out of the arena.

In a postgame media huddle, Green claimed that the man made threats to his life. He also shared that he was so close to going at the Milwaukee fan and confronting him head on. The Golden State forward instead opted to tell the referees what the man told him, and it was the officials who said that “he got to get out of here.”

Draymond Green on the situation that led to a fan ejection in Milwaukee tonight pic.twitter.com/YMG4X0OFNK — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 14, 2022

While the Warriors star didn’t elaborate further what the man in question specifically said, making death threats is certainly unacceptable. Of course we still have to hear the version of the story from the Bucks supporter, but it definitely warrants an investigation from the Cream City franchise.

There have already been several instances of NBA fans going over the line against opposing players, and while numerous bans have been handed, it hasn’t stopped others from harassing players. While many fans might be thinking it’s all fun and games when they are trying to get into the heads of the enemies, there is a line that shouldn’t be crossed.

Hopefully, though, the NBA, Warriors and the Bucks look into the matter and make the appropriate actions if needed.