The Memphis Grizzlies could not shake off Draymond Green in an NBA Cup loss to the Golden State Warriors. Stephen Curry gave the Grizzlies an assist of sorts but Green was being accused of a near-assault on Zach Edey's ankle midway through the third quarter. The future Hall of Famer was eventually ejected from the game but escaped the tie-up with Edey unscathed. Well, almost, as the league has decided to retroactively apply a Flagrant 1 foul upgrade to the play.

Green, who had fallen to the floor chasing an offensive rebound, trapped Edey's ankle to stop a fast break opportunity. The Grizzlies got the transition take-foul free throw and the ball but the Warriors got to keep their defensive stalwart on the floor. Memphis had closed the deficit to single digits and would have had a far better chance at pulling off the upset had Green been disciplined immediately.

The Grizzlies knew it was nonsense at the moment. Edey, Marcus Smart, and Taylor Jenkins made sure to voice their opinions after the game, not that it did much good beyond getting Green in a small bit of trouble.

“It definitely wasn’t a basketball play,” Edey stressed.

Marcus Smart hinted at a double standard after the loss.

“They reviewed the elbow Draymond took to the face,” Smart explained. “We took an elbow to the face, they didn't review it. Get your leg grabbed, they didn't review it. It's a problem. (The refs) got to be consistent, and that's all we ask for is consistency. But you know, control what you can control. We can't control that they didn't review it. Move on to the next play.”

Grizzlies get little benefit from NBA's decision

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins will feel some justice was served but it's a bit too little too late for it to matter much in Memphis. The obvious flagrant foul on promising Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey was not reviewed with the visitors down 10 points and looking for a spark.

“Very disappointing there was that one play,” Jenkins said. “We were about to start the break. (Edey) has been playing really hard to try to outlet and Draymond grabs his leg and pulls him down. It doesn’t get reviewed. So I know there’s a code in this league, and I don’t understand how that wasn’t reviewed. Very disappointing.”

The Grizzlies (7-6) have not had a disappointing season but they have yet to demonstrate the consistency required to be in the championship conversation. Getting jobbed by the refs just to hear about delayed justice later will not help the mood much though. Only wins will, and next up are two games in three days against the Denver Nuggets.

As for Draymond Green? No one knows what he will try next and that is a problem. Edey was not injured during the play but the move was far too reckless. Perhaps this admonishment will finally get his attention.