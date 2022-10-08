Draymond Green speaks truth on rumors Jordan Poole punch was contract-related

Rumors have swirled that Jordan Poole’s potential contract extension with the Golden State Warriors played a role in the Draymond Green-Poole altercation. But Green denied those accusations on Saturday, per Yahoo Sports on Twitter.

“I don’t count other people’s pockets,” Green said. “That’s not something I would ever start doing. The way I was raised, that is simply hating on another man’s situation, and that’s something that you just don’t do.”

The Warriors are considering their future amid their current dynasty. The Draymond Green-Klay Thompson-Stephen Curry trio has been dynamic and reliable over the past few years. But 23-year old Jordan Poole profiles as the future of the franchise. He broke out last season with 18.5 points per game on 45 percent field goal shooting. The young guard displayed the ability to hit from long-range as well.

Both Draymond Green and Jordan Poole are extension candidates. Poole is set to play out the final year of his rookie deal during the 2022-2023 campaign, Meanwhile, Green has a player option following this season. Green would likely be interested in signing a long-term deal in Golden State, but nothing has come to fruition. With Poole seemingly more likely to receive an extension, people began chalking up Green’s punch to the contract situation.

But Draymond Green denied those rumors and later revealed his reason for lashing out at his Warriors teammate.

“The day that took place, I was in a very, very bad space mentally — dealing with some things in my personal life,” Green said.

It will be interesting to see if Draymond Green and Jordan Poole can move past their issues and play alongside one another for the Warriors.