Draymond Green spills on ‘vibe’ inside Warriors locker room amid Jordan Poole altercation

After barely a week away from the team, Draymond Green rejoined his Golden State Warriors in practice on Thursday. This actually felt like an eternity after what transpired between him and teammate Jordan Poole.

At this point, it is clear that everyone within the organization is doing all they can to put this issue to bed. It won’t be an easy task, especially considering how the physical altercation between Green and Poole completely blew up publicly. Nevertheless, everyone involved appears to be taking the necessary steps toward moving past this unwanted saga.

For his part, Green himself acknowledged that his untoward actions had a ripple effect throughout the squad. However, he also made it clear that right now, they’re all working towards blocking out the noise in order to keep their eyes on the prize (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“I think the more time we get away from things, the better,” Green said. “We had our conversations about what we needed to do moving forward, and we’re gonna do that. We’re not gonna continue to hold onto the past. Doesn’t mean people don’t have feelings towards what happened or the situation, but we do all have goals. Individual goals, team goals, and we understand what needs to be done in order to reach those. That’s our focus.”

This is obviously going to be much easier said than done. At the end of the day, however, it’s Green who started this entire mess, so it’s also going to be his responsibility to try and clean it up. There’s no denying that the damage has been done, but it’s also true that this situation is still fixable. Based on what the Warriors have been saying of late, this does seem to be the direction they’re moving toward right now.