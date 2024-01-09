Draymond Green got brutally honest on Stephen A. Smith's comments about Stephen Curry's Warriors leadership.

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is one of the better players to ever step foot on an NBA floor. However, his leadership was previously called into question by Stephen A. Smith of ESPN. Draymond Green, who was recently out due to a suspension, addressed Smith's criticism of the Warriors guard, via The Volume and The Draymond Green Show on Instagram (quotes provided by Christian Arnold of the New York Post.)

“Because Draymond did X [Curry is a bad leader],” Green said. “It pissed me off, but it crushed me. How is Steph enduring being a bad leader? Like this guy doesn’t give us anything to tear him down about. This guy does everything the right way and yet he’s being torn down because of my actions? Crushed me.”

Curry has led Golden State to multiple championships. It's difficult to refute his legacy in Golden State. Sure, the Warriors are not having the best season. But Green has missed time and a number of other players on the team have struggled.

Warriors moving forward

Green is set to return soon. Curry is still a superstar.

At 17-19, the Warriors are not in the best spot. Yet, they feature the capability of turning things around. They will obviously need improved all-around play from everyone on the roster, but this Golden State team should not be counted out yet.

Green's impact on Golden State is important. As long as he avoids trouble and stays on the floor, the Warriors may start winning on a more consistent basis.