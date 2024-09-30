The 2024-2025 NBA season is approaching quickly, and media days have begun across the Association. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had an interesting exchange with a reporter on Monday.

After a string of suspensions, one reporter stated that some are worried about Green, and the Warriors forward had a colorful back-and-forth.

“Why they worried about me? I'm a successful black man in America doing incredibly well. What's to worry about?”

The reporter then suggested the fans and possibly the players are worried about Green being on the floor after being suspended a few times. and Green had an honest response.

“I'm here. I've been here for 13 years now. I've been here pretty much every night for 13 years.”

The exchange between the two was nearly two minutes, and it ended with this: “It's all about how you spin it,” Green stated. “I love how you trying to spin it but it ain't my spin to it, player. But yeah, it's good.”

The reporter even mentioned Green's suspensions, and the longtime Warrior had a simple thought: “The guideline of getting suspended is something that's in place because it's a possibility.”

There were plenty of other moments, including Green saying “I don't know what would change. I don't get the question.”

Draymond Green has been suspended a handful of times, and he was hit with a five-game suspension for his altercation with Rudy Gobert before the NBA gave him an indefinite suspension. He ended up missing 12 games from that one before being reinstated by the NBA, so he has missed quite a bit of time in the past for various incidents.

All in all, Green is not bothered by anybody worrying about him.

The Warriors begin preseason play on October 5 against the Los Angeles Clippers and then begin the regular season on October 23 on the road aginst the Portland Trail Blazers.