Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green continues to make headlines with his words throughout the NBA offseason. The latest instance is now in regards to his new teammate Chris Paul and the long-standing beef between the two, via The Pat Bev Pod.

Just because they’re teammates now doesn’t mean Draymond has to pretend the Chris Paul beef never happened @PatBevPod @patbev21 @Money23Green @rone pic.twitter.com/BhzGJDBb1W — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 19, 2023

“There is no sugar-coating what has happened all of these years…to just go front and act like all of those things were fake, I have publicly said I didn't like Chris [Paul] before. I'm just not going to be like, ‘Ah man that's changed, he's my teammate,' no, I look forward to talking amongst men…I look forward to going to work with an adult.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Draymond Green is once again talking about how mature he is and how he handles his business like an adult. For someone that finds himself so often surrounded by controversy because of his behavior, the irony is palpable that he continually claims that he carries himself like a grown man.

Of course, Draymond Green and Chris Paul having a conversation and hashing out their problems will most likely happen. Still, it seems to be getting a little old at this point to constantly be hearing Green spew about his maturity in the media but never actually let his actions speak for themselves.

Then again, actions speak louder than words, so Green still has plenty left to prove and would be kidding himself if he thinks he can just continue to use the internet to create narratives that excuse his poor behavior. Nevertheless, at this point, Draymond Green might just be stuck in his ways, and this is something that the Warriors will just have to continue to deal with.