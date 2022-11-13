Published November 13, 2022

The Golden State Warriors logged back-to-back wins on Friday after a massive win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Chase Center. This was thanks in large part to another sublime performance by the great Stephen Curry, who pretty much put the Dubs on his back in what was an awe-inspiring 40-point explosion.

Despite this recent run, however, it is clear that the Warriors still need a lot of work. After all, they are coming off a five-game losing skid.

Draymond Green agrees with this notion. Speaking on a recent episode of Unfiltered with Complex Sports, the Warriors star got brutally honest in his response when asked if he believes his team is on a class of its own right now:

“No, I don’t think we’re the undeniable best team,” Green said (h/t Jarrod Castillo of NBC Sports). “Not at all, I don’t think that.”

Despite his modesty, however, Green made it abundantly clear that he believes the Warriors are well on their way to winning their fifth championship:

“But I do think Golden State is going to win a championship again,” Green proclaimed. “Whether we’re the best team or not, who gives a damn, I don’t know — I don’t know if we were the best team last year.

“But we’re going to win.”

You can always count on Draymond Green to come out with these types of statements that should hype up every Warriors fan out there. Their team may be struggling of late, but the winning culture on this squad remains unmatched — especially if Stephen Curry keeps up this blistering pace.