As a former second round pick, Draymond Green has certainly exceeded any expectations when he first came into the NBA. The Golden State Warriors star has long outplayed his second round status and has become one of the best defensive players in the league even now as his overall production has slipped. He has not been without controversy though and his antics have reared their ugly head in the Warriors opening round playoff series against the Sacramento Kings. The Warriors could’ve used his defensive ability down the stretch of Game 2 after he was ejected for his foot stomp on Domantas Sabonis. Green’s defense will be key the rest of this series. Former Warriors teammate Marreese Speights broke down what makes Green such a good defender via SiriusXM NBA Radio.

What makes Draymond Green such a good defender? 🏀 His former teammate, @MoSpeights16, explains what separates him from others #DubNation Catch Game 2 tonight at 10 PM ET as the #Warriors look to even the series against the #Kings https://t.co/AYipQpf6r4 pic.twitter.com/IsUNW4ahxP — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) April 17, 2023

“Draymond’s got good instincts. He knows how to guard a bigger guy cause he’s been guarding bigger guys his whole life. When he was in middle school to high school he’s been guarding bigger guys,” Marreese Speights said. “He’s got a really good instinct of knowing the perfect time to block shots. He’s got really long arms, he’s a smart guy. So when it comes to guarding anybody, he can guard anybody whether it’s a big, it’s a guard, he’s going to be able to guard anybody cause he has fast hands, he’s going to do all the little small things to get under your skin.”

Through two games against the Kings so far, Green has been averaging 6.0 points per game, 6.5 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 1,5 steals with shooting splits of 36.4 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from the three-point line and 75 percent from the free-throw line.