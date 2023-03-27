A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green knew he had a tough assignment Sunday night against the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves, who came into the game with both Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns healthy. He would later find out about that when he got shoved midair by Gobert, who got called for a flagrant foul 1 for that seemingly inadvertent action.

Draymond Green did not seem too bothered by that foul, though. He even joked about how surprised he was that he wasn’t the one being called for such a foul.

“This the first time I’ve ever been on the other end of this. Ever. I thought they was calling it on me,” Green said to Warriors assistants on the bench.

Green and the Warriors would end up absorbing a loss at the hands of the Timberwolves, 99-96. It was a rare defeat at home for the reigning NBA champions who now have a 39-37 record. That’s still good enough to give the Warriors a spot inside the top six in the Western Conference standings, but the loss to Minnesota also narrowed the gap between them and the Timberwolves, who are now just half a game behind Draymond Green and company.

Draymond Green finished the Minnesota game with 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and a steal in 36 minutes of action. Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 27 points coming off the bench.

The Warriors have six more games remaining on their regular-season schedule. They will take a day off Monday before hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.