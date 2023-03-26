A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Karl-Anthony Towns made his much-awaited return from a lengthy injury spell on Wednesday as the Minnesota Timberwolves took down the Atlanta Hawks, 125-124. KAT has had three full days of rest before the Wolves’ showdown against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, but at this point, it seems that Towns could be on the shelf again.

Karl-Anthony Towns injury status vs. Warriors

The Timberwolves have listed Towns as questionable to play on Sunday due to a right calf strain. This is the same injury that kept him out for nearly four months, and it does seem that his appearance on the injury report is merely precautionary for Minnesota.

Then again, the fact that Towns has been tagged as questionable does not exactly bode well for his chances of suiting up against the defending champs. It does not sound like he re-aggravated the injury on Wednesday, but there’s now a big chance that KAT sits out again on Sunday.

It is also worth noting that Anthony Edwards has also been listed as questionable against the Warriors. Ant-Man has been out of action for the last three games due to a right ankle sprain, and he is apparently also dealing with a non-COVID illness as well. At this point, it doesn’t sound like Edwards will be available against Stephen Curry and Co.

The Dubs, on the other hand, will still be without Andrew Wiggins and Andre Iguodala. Gary Payton II has been upgraded to probable, though, and he could be making his (second) Warriors debut on Sunday following his controversial NBA trade deadline move from the Portland Trail Blazers.