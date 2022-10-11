Draymond Green’s mom deactivates Twitter after controversial take on her son punching Jordan Poole

Few retired players maintain as much clout with fan bases of their former team than Stephen Jackson does with the Golden State Warriors. Just because Captain Jack is a Bay Area legend, though, hardly meant Mary Babers-Green was going to let his take on her son’s vicious punch to Jordan Poole stand unchallenged.

The result of her response? Draymond Green’s mom, well-known throughout the basketball world for her candid approach to social media, has apparently deactivated her Twitter account.

Jackson made waves in Dub Nation shortly after the altercation between Green and Poole, posting a video on social media calling the former’s right hook to the latter’s jaw a “sucker punch.”

Babers-Green responded to discussion of that description on Tuesday, insisting her son didn’t “sucker punch” Poole and that Green going chest-to-chest with him as the pair traded verbal barbs wasn’t “aggressive.” In her explaining of the incident, Poole seemed just as big an instigator as Green.

Mrs. Green got Draymond's back all day 💪 pic.twitter.com/cWfl8LLPx0 — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) October 11, 2022

Babers-Green was quickly criticized en masse for minimizing her son’s part in the fracas, eventually claiming her opinion on the matter was being intentionally misconstrued. She ultimately made good on multiple ensuing threats to leave Twitter, expressing her hope the Warriors can get past the internal and external turmoil sparked by Green’s act of violence.

Green remains away from Golden State for an unspecified amount of time. Steve Kerr reiterated on Monday that details of his punishment would remain in-house, as would the potential timeline for his return and any steps he needs to take before coming back to the team.

Poole, for his part, was certainly no worse for the wear in the Warriors’ home opener, dazzling with a team-high 25 points and six assists. Kerr made clear after the game he hopes Golden State inks Poole to a contract extension before the October 17th deadline, throwing lavish public support behind him as fallout from the controversy involving Green continues to swirl.

Mary Babers-Green would’ve been an indispensable, if unreliable, lens into her son’s thinking during his hiatus from the Warriors. Here’s hoping she’s back on Twitter soon, stirring the pot how only a mother’s unmitigated love for her child could.