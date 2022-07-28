Draymond Green’s mom fires back at critics saying son doesn’t deserve max extension

Draymond Green reportedly wants a long-term, max-level contract, and all indications suggest the Golden State Warriors are hesitant to give it to him.

Could that friction lead to the four-time champion’s departure from The Bay? It’s too early in the process to go down that road. Green becomes eligible for an extension on August 3rd, and has a $27.6 player option on his current contract for 2023-24.

Needless to say, a lot could change the dynamics reportedly at play between he and the Warriors before Green is forced to make that drastic decision on his playing future. Just don’t expect him to budge from demanding a max contract, though.

Responding to the collective uproar about her son’s desired contract parameters, Mary Babers-Green explained why she believes he’s worth what he wants.

Alot of you are saying he shouldnt get MAX but guys that hasn't won anything get BREAD based off potential! #MANGONE — Mary B (@BabersGreen) July 27, 2022

Good young players will always be paid like they’ve already proven their championship bonafides. Teams would simply risk too much by letting a productive, potential-laden player still on his rookie contract walk in restricted free agency by balking at his demands for a max. Even Andrew Wiggins’ once albatross of a five-year max looks like a fair market deal now that he’s helped Golden State to a title and the cap continues to rise.

How else are teams supposed to retain high draft picks and other promising prospects without paying them for what’s to come?

But there’s also much to be said for a dynastic, money-printing team like Golden State rewarding a pillar like Green for what he’s done in the past. The Warriors wouldn’t be the Warriors without him, absent the all-court defensive impact and playmaking genius that’s helped them to four titles in eight seasons. It’s not like Green is so far away from his peak at 32 years old, either. He’s still the best playoff defender in the NBA.

If tensions boils over and Draymond Green really does continue his career elsewhere beyond this season, his mom has an idea of where she wants him to play. Whether her area team would actually be willing to give Green the max, though, seems unlikely.

90 miles from me! I'm a Piston fan for life my ninja! — Mary B (@BabersGreen) July 28, 2022