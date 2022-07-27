Warriors’ stance on Draymond Green contract extension carries Stephen Curry concerns

As the Golden State Warriors look to remain a title contender, they will soon have to sign Draymond Green to a new contract. That will be a complicated deal to negotiate given his age and abilities which could soon be on the decline. Green’s new deal (or lack thereof) impacts multiple people within the franchise, including Stephen Curry.

Green’s contract expires after this season and has a player option for next year. According to Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic, Green wants a four-year, maximum contract extension with the Warriors. His preference is to stay with the only team he has ever played for but he is not afraid to look into other options.

“While his desire is to remain with the Warriors, Green is said to be willing to explore his outside options to get the kind of contract he wants. That’s a risk Warriors’ management appears willing to take,” writes The Athletic. “Multiple sources said Curry would not be happy if the Warriors lost Green because the team didn’t want to pay him. Curry is under contract for four more years and has a desire for Green and Thompson to be with him for the length of his stay.”

The Warriors would risk alienating Stephen Curry if they don’t extend Draymond Green. The reigning NBA Finals MVP wants Green and Klay Thompson by his side as he continues to contend for championships. As the trio of stars looks to keep adding to their Hall of Fame resumés, it remains to be seen just how much longer one of the key stars will be there.