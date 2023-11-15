NBA fans share mixed reactions to the Warriors-Timberwolves fight that led to Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels' ejections.

NBA fans are going crazy after what was supposed to be a normal NBA In-Season Tournament clash between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves turned into a wrestling match that is more like the Royal Rumble. All those involved in the heated exchange, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels, were all ejected as a result.

For those who missed it, the altercation started when Thompson and McDaniels got into a shoving match at the start of the game. McDaniels was seen pulling Thompson's jersey before Rudy Gobert came at the Warriors guard to separate them. Green, for his part, protected Thompson by doing a chokehold on Gobert to get him away from his teammate.

Chaos ensued after that as players, coaches, referees and security personnel went inside the court to stop Green from choking Gobert.

THINGS GETTING CHIPPY BETWEEN THE WARRIORS AND THE TIMBERWOLVES ALREADY. Draymond Green had Rudy Gobert in a chokehold.

The shocking (and disappointing) turn of events quickly went viral, with fans and critics sharing mixed reactions to the altercation.

Of course many criticized Draymond Green for his actions. After all, what he did is deemed to be over-the-top, especially when one considers that he has already taken away Rudy Gobert from Klay Thompson. Some even called for the NBA to suspend him.

“Draymond always getting involved in the unnecessary stuff,” a critic said. Another one shared, “Draymond needs a good 5 game suspension. It’s time. NBA has been complicit with his bullshit.”

“I think we’re at the point that Draymond was never that great but now that he doesn’t have 3 All-Stars, All-NBA players around him he's just a guy. A bum,” a third commenter added.

Others, however, defended Green and argued he was protecting his teammate. For many, if Gobert really wanted to stop the fight, he would have gone at his teammate and pulled him away. Instead, the Timberwolves big man went at Thompson. Naturally, Green would come to the defense of his All-Star running mate.

“This is actually Green being a good teammate, he does some crazy stuff but this isn't one,” a Warriors fan said. Another supporter echoed the same sentiment, saying: “Draymond is not wrong that is his friend/teammate who won 4 championships together. He is not wrong for defending him like that. Anybody else maybe different but with Klay, that's a different bond.”

It remains to be seen what the NBA will do after the incident, but considering everything, it's not going to be good for the Warriors.