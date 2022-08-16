Draymond Green’s wedding features highly unusual party favor

Weddings are great. Families and friends come together to celebrate love. But, as everyone knows, not all weddings are created equal. Some weddings are incredibly lavish and spare no expense while others are much more, ahem, modest.

Golden State Warrior star — and defending NBA champion — Draymond Green is in the former category if reports about his wedding are true, despite his now-wife saying that their wedding fund took a hit because of Green’s affinity for getting fined. The four-time champ celebrated his nuptials with Hazel Renee this past weekend, and the event was expetedly fancy. It included one amenity that was sure to alter those who decided to partake: a joint-rolling station. (H/t @TheWarriorsTalk on Twitter).

The party favors at Dray’s wedding 💨💨💨 pic.twitter.com/WI8C37gDqo — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) August 15, 2022

While some couples rightly elect to have an open bar at their wedding, Green and his partner really elevated their game for their wedding. Hopefully, this starts a trend for future weddings.

Draymond Green’s wedding was a star-studded affair from all the social media posts. Some of the notable attendees were LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum and Klay Thompson, among others.

Rappers DaBaby and Roddy Ricch also attended and performed at the Malibu-based wedding.

Green will have plenty of time to celebrate his new partnership. The defending champion Warriors report to training camp in Sept. as they open their preseason schedule on Sept. 30 against the Washington Wizards. The Dubs will reportedly open their season at home in the Chase Center against James and the Lakers on Oct. 9, where they will receive their 2022 NBA championship rings.