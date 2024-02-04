The Golden State star went off in the loss and fans are clamoring for him to get some help.

Steph Curry scored a season-high 60 points in the Golden State Warriors' 141-134 overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.

Curry had eight points in overtime to finish only two points shy of his career high of 62 points against the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 3, 2021. He was 22 of 38 shots from the field, hitting 10 of 23 3-pointers.

After the loss, Warriors fans were clamoring for the team to get Curry some help.

Ashwin was stunned by what played out – “It is insane that Curry scored 60 points and the Warriors still lost. They desperately need to get him some help, although this season doesn’t feel salvageable for them.”

Adene thinks it's time for the Warriors to take drastic measures – “Trade Wiggins and Klay, get curry some freaking help.”

Kat can hardly bear to watch the Warriors at this point – “get curry some help i’m SICK”

Dub Nation has stopped arguing against the people saying he needs more help – “i was defending my team for a while now but ima agree with everyone now. Give curry help.”

Rohan is calling it out – “warriors either gotta get Steph some help or figure this out. Cannot have Curry dropping 60 and still losing cuz no one else can score over 17. It's been ridiculous for a while now.”

Ernesto was shocked – “Curry dropped 60 on 52.9/43.5/100 splits and the Warriors still lost. Get that man some help.”

OG Banks didn't think Klay helped at all – “Stephen Curry dropped 60 and Klay “2nd Option” Thompson dropped 10 points in a game that went to OVERTIME. But still, the Warriors Front office refuse to make any trades and get Curry some help to make the team stronger”