The Warriors and Hawks close their season series.

We're set for our NBA betting predictions and picks as we're set for our coverage of the cross-conference matchup between teams in the playoff hunt. The Golden State Warriors will take on the Atlanta Hawks with both teams playing back-to-back games. Check out our NBA odds series for our Warriors-Hawks prediction and pick.

The Golden State Warriors are currently last in the Pacific Division and they're hanging on to the 12-spot in the Western Conference standings. They've only found four wins over the last 10 games and they're struggling to keep their footing in the playoff picture. Their last win was a statement against the 76ers and they'll look for another solid win on the road.

The Atlanta Hawks are third in the Southeast Division and they're currently 10th in the Eastern Conference standings. After losing four straight games just recently, the Hawks responded with back-to-back wins over the Raptors and Lakers. They'll host the Suns before seeing the Warriors as they try to build some momentum on their home floor.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Hawks Odds

Golden State Warriors: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +118

Atlanta Hawks: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -138

Over: 250 (-110)

Under: 250 (-110)

How to Watch Warriors vs. Hawks

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread/Win

After multiple postponed games, the Warriors are back and playing basketball with a heavy heart. They've been able to split their last four games at 2-2 and will see the Memphis Grizzlies before taking on the Hawks on a road back-to-back. They actually beat this Hawks team just four games ago to the tune of 134-112 as the Warriors managed to shoot lights-out from three with a 49% rate. Jonathan Kuminga was the star for them in that game as he went a perfect 11/11 from the field with 25 points. Steph Curry continues to be an alien with his three-point shooting and Klay Thompson is getting back some of the confidence he lost early in the year.

The biggest issue with the Warriors has been their tendency to turn the ball over. They had 13 turnovers in their loss to Sacramento and had 17 through double-OT against the Lakers. Against the 76ers, they had 18 as a team but still managed to pull out the win. They'll have to do a much better job of taking care of the ball and not giving up easy points off of turnovers. They have the size and physicality inside to bully this Hawks team, so expect the Warriors to pound the ball inside as they try to stop one of the league's best offenses.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Hawks are struggling in trying to find their way back to .500 as they continue to mount small losing streaks and not being to mount many winning ones. De'Andre Hunter continues to be in and out of the lineup and it's made an impact with the Hawks' inability to stop the primary scorer of the other team. They're also slightly undersized inside and had a tough time defending the paint four games ago against the Warriors. This time around, they'll need to be more disciplined with Clint Capela inside and he'll need help on the low blocks stopping the versatile bigs of the Warriors. With the recent turnover woes for the Warriors, the Hawks stand a chance to pick their defensive play up and get buckets off of easy fast-break opportunities.

The Hawks are the third-highest scoring team in the NBA right now and their last few contests have been indicative of another offensive outburst coming tonight. The Hawks have been average at home with a 10-13 record and they're hoping for a chance to even this season series with the Warriors before it closes. The battle between Trae Young and Steph Curry should be another fun one from the three-point line but expect Trae Young to be a bit quicker with his trigger as he tries to build an early lead for his team.

Final Warriors-Hawks Prediction & Pick

These two teams will conclude their season series with two games in the span of a week. The Warriors won the first meeting convincingly and Jonathan Kuminga was the main beneficiary of the scoring. Still, Trae Young has the talent to match the Warriors shot-for-shot and if his team can improve their defense, they should get this win at home.

For our prediction, we're going to roll with the Atlanta Hawks to cover. Playing a four-game stand at home will give them the advantage in rest and they'll be eager to put forth another fun game for the home crowd. Expect points to come fast and often throughout this one as the Atlanta Hawks hang on for a close win.

Final Warriors-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks -2.5 (-110); Over 250 (-110)