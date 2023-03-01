Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II, and Andre Iguodala are all going to sit out on Tuesday when the Golden State Warriors take on the Portland Trail Blazers. There was also some doubt regarding Draymond Green’s status for this game as the former Defensive Player of the Year continues to nurse a knee injury. However, the good news for Dubs fans everywhere is that Green is now set to return following a two-game absence.

Draymond Green injury status vs. Blazers

The Warriors logged back-to-back wins against the Houston Rockets and the Minnesota Timberwolves in their last two even without Green in the lineup. However, they will definitely be glad to have him back for Tuesday’s showdown against Damian Lillard and Co., especially considering the myriad of injuries Golden State is dealing with at the moment. Dubs head coach Steve Kerr himself said that he expects Green to play, per Kendra Andrews of ESPN.

At this point, the Warriors need to keep on stacking up the wins. They currently possess a 31-30 record and are sitting at the seventh spot in the West. Things have gotten very tight in the conference right now with just four games separating the fourth-seeded Phoenix Suns from the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are currently 13th in the West.

It goes without saying that the Warriors can’t afford to lose too many more games the rest of the way if they want to keep their title hopes alive this season. Stephen Curry should be back soon, but in the meantime, the Dubs will need to rely on the leadership, playmaking, and defensive presence of Draymond Green.