The Golden State Warriors have limited means of improving their roster over the offseason. Their biggest team-building chip without considering a Jordan Poole trade? Undoubtedly the No. 19 overall pick in the 2023 draft, a selection on which Golden State may need to hit a home run to level back up toward legitimate championship contention.

But just because the Dubs currently possess only one pick in this year’s draft hardly means they’re focusing solely on first-round prospects as the scouting process continues.

The Warriors' lack of flexibility could make it very hard to address their biggest need this summer—barring internal improvement, at least.

The Warriors held a pre-draft workout in San Francisco featuring Memphis guard Kendric Davis, Villanova guard Caleb Daniels, Indiana big Trayce Jackson-Davis, Illinois big Coleman Hawkins, Wichita State guard Craig Porter Jr. and Gonzaga wing Julian Strawther, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

None of the players who took part in Friday’s session are considered consensus first-round picks. Strawther and Jackson-Davis are the most notable among them, college veterans who could possibly rise to the back half of the first round if a team grows enamored with them during pre-draft evaluations.

Strawther’s combination of solid size and athleticism on the wing with a reliable long-range jumper makes him an intriguing plug-and-play fit for a win-now team like Golden State. He’s more of a jack-of-all-trades than master of one and faces questions about explosiveness at the next level, but projects to have a long NBA career as a backup shooting guard and small forward regardless of his draft position.

Jackson-Davis is another multi-faceted college star for a big-name program, but does his work on the interior. An intimidating shot-blocker, impact passer and productive rebounder, the 23-year-old’s ceiling is limited by a lack of shooting range and positional size.

Both Strawther and Jackson-Davis could be targets for Golden State at No. 19, while their fellow workout partners are all second-round and undrafted prospects. The draft is officially less than a month away. Expect to glean more and more intel on the Warriors’ as June 22nd draws closer and closer.