The Golden State Warriors are feeling anything but jolly during the holiday season. They are in the midst of a painfully unsuccessful road trip and are just 15-18 on the season. Back-to-back blowout losses in New York have put them at a new low in an already miserable season.

After losing by 38 to the New York Knicks and by 30 to the Brooklyn Nets, the Warriors became the first defending champion to lose consecutive games by 30 points. With Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins both sidelined, the Dubs accomplished something not seen since the post-Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls.

Sheesh! P.S. I get the 1999 Bulls were in rebuilding mode#DubNationpic.twitter.com/mLchTOpQqU — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) December 22, 2022

Following Jordan’s last championship, the Bulls tore it all down. Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Phil Jackson all left, leaving behind a team that went 13-37 in the shortened 1998-99 season. The Warriors not having Curry or Wiggins for both games hardly makes this feat easier to stomach for Bay Area fans.

The Warriors allowed a franchise record of 91 points in the first half against the Kyrie Irving-less Nets and allowed nine players to score in double figures. The Knicks also lit them up with five players scoring at least 15 points.

Although James Wiseman got the chance to stuff the stat sheet with his first-ever 30-burger against the Nets, it didn’t do much to ease the pain from the Warriors’ terrible losses. They probably wouldn’t have lost that badly with Curry in the lineup but it is still a sign that things are going super poorly for them. At this point, the defending champs will struggle to even make the postseason.