Dwight Howard drops compelling come-get-me plea to Stephen Curry, Warriors

We’re already heading into November, but Dwight Howard still remains to be a free agent. The eight-time All-Star already has a few teams in mind, which also happens to include the defending champs Golden State Warriors.

In a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe in his Club Shay Shay podcast, Howard made a handful of compelling arguments as to why Stephen Curry and the Warriors should seriously consider signing him to their roster. According to the former Los Angeles Lakers big man, he strongly feels that Warriors young center James Wiseman would be one of the biggest benefactors from his arrival:

“Oh man, that’s perfect,” Howard said of potentially joining Golden State. “… I’m Dwight Howard. Wiseman can learn so much from me because he’s headed in that direction of being a great big man.”

It’s not all about Wiseman, though. Howard also believes that Curry himself would flourish even more with himself in the picture:

“Steph, the way he get open with me setting screens, he’s gonna get more wide open,” Howard said. “Klay [Thompson] the same way. Draymond [Green] in the pick-and-roll me and him. Me being able to teach Wiseman defense, how to block shots…”

Dwight Howard made it abundantly clear that he’s not done yet, and that he would very much prefer to play at least one more year — a swansong of sorts, if you may:

“I would love to play season 19 and go out on top,” he said. “I would definitely love to do that. That would be amazing, and get a parade like I deserve.”

Should the warriors get Dwight Howard he wants to mentor James wiseman 👀 pic.twitter.com/wNpwhEYj3W — Chef Curry (@baby_face_goat) November 1, 2022

Dwight Howard is no longer the MVP frontrunner he once was, but it’s hard to deny that he will still be able to bring a lot to the table. Should the Warriors seriously consider signing this man?