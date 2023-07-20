The Golden State Warriors endured difficult times and a “loss of trust” last season according to Head Coach Steve Kerr after Draymond Green's infamous punch against former teammate Jordan Poole.

Now that Poole is a Washington Wizard, true feelings are surfacing surrounding the incident and how it impacted the Warriors' franchise.

Green said recently that he “doesn't just hit people” in candid comments on the Poole punch. Poole's best friend ripped Draymond Green recently, adding to the hype surrounding the next Warriors vs. Wizards matchup.

On Wednesday, a SiriusXM radio interview with former NBA player Eddie Johnson revealed his true feelings on the incident. Johnson decided to stick up for Poole, saying that he believes Green could have handled the situation differently.

"It's just bad leadership man". 🏀 @JumpShot8 thinks Draymond Green could’ve handled the Jordan Poole situation differently. pic.twitter.com/vCm8p6DcNy — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 19, 2023

A 6-foot-7 small forward, Johnson's NBA career lasted from 1981 to 1999 with the Pacers, Kings, Rockets, Sonics, and Hornets among other teams. Green, a 6-foot-6, 33-year-old forward out of Michigan State, recently signed a four-year, $100 million pact with the Warriors organization.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Poole vs. Green feud has escalated in ways few thought possible. Poole's father recently called Draymond Green a b***h on Twitter, Draymond Green fired back with a response to Poole's father recently that has set NBA Twitter ablaze.

Meanwhile, the Warriors appear as if they are doing everything they can to move forward in hopes of preventing the Green-Poole feud from escalating even further.

“I just feel like this is petty and unnecessary,” reporter Kylen Mills said on Twitter.

“Time for everyone to move on. IMO the Warriors are doomed if they start another season off with drama hanging over the team. #dubnation”

The team awarded championship rings to two of its lesser-known players for the franchise's 2022 title, as shared in a Wednesday post.