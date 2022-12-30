By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Mark Jackson may be a mere footnote in the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty these days. However, the former Dubs head coach played a huge part in the Warriors’ turnaround in the early 2010s. He was able to coach the young core led by Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to two consecutive playoff berths in 2013 and 2014.

But it was clear that for the Warriors to take the next step, a coaching change was necessary. (Hiring Steve Kerr has definitely worked wonders.) And Mark Jackson has been trying to make it back to the NBA in a head coaching gig ever since. In fact, he hasn’t quite lost all hope that he’ll be back at the helm of an NBA franchise.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, Jackson revealed that he has his communication lines open just in case an NBA team is willing to give him a head coaching opportunity.

“I got my phone on, so I’m more than available. They know how to find me. I look forward to that day,” Jackson said.

Mark Jackson didn’t exactly leave the best reputation on the sidelines. Jackson not only didn’t get along with the Warriors brass, he was guilty of recording internal meetings, a flagrant breach of trust.

Moreover, Jackson also had a tendency to pit his players against one another, most notably when he told the rest of the Warriors team that Festus Ezeli was rooting against them when the center was out with injury. To add insult to injury, Jackson was also reportedly guilty of making homophobic remarks against other members of the Warriors organization. This reputation has followed Jackson and has, perhaps, stood as his biggest obstacle in becoming a head coach once more.

In addition, it sure hasn’t helped Mark Jackson that his Warriors replacement, Steve Kerr, immediately led the franchise to a championship, their first in 40 years, the season after he was fired.

Just this past offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings interviewed Jackson for their open head coaching position following the firing of Frank Vogel. The Lakers ultimately passed on Jackson in favor of Darvin Ham, while the Kings chose to hire former Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown instead. It’s unclear whether a team is willing to take a flyer on the former Warriors head coach in the future.