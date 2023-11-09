Warriors fans are going off on X after a controversial no-call in the fourth quarter involving Stephen Curry and Nuggets star Aaron Gordon.

The Golden State Warriors' trip to Mile High City on Wednesday did not bear great memories for Stephen Curry and company as the Denver Nuggets dealt them a 108-105 loss.

That game also got them — and their fans — enraged over what they deemed to be a missed call on a potential goaltend violation by Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon on Curry during the fourth quarter.

Steve Kerr nearly lost it on the sidelines after seeing Curry get denied at the rim by Gordon, as did Warriors fans who had access to the internet.

“If that goaltending of Stephen Curry's shot was called, the game went to overtime. F*****g referees,” posted X user @_sanchexxx_.

“These Zebras seriously need to be investigated and held accountable for their lousy missed calls,” said @TKomodo.

Meanwhile, another X user, @Nicky_Diaz319, seemed to echo Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James' sentiments: “The game isn’t won or lost in the last 2 mins! If you know the game things happen throughout the 1st, 2nd. 3rd and first 10 mins of 4th that has MAJOR impact on outcomes.”

“Goal tend all day, hit the board before Gordon blocked the shot. NBA refs suck,” an angry @Omg_ItsGenie said.

The Warriors can also be angry at themselves for not having what it takes to slow down Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets big man muscled his way for a game-high 35 points to go with 13 rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Curry led the Warriors with 23 points, but he needed 17 shots from the field to get there.

The loss to the Nuggets concluded the Warriors' four-game road trip during which they went 2-2.

Golden State will next meet the Cleveland Cavaliers at home on Saturday.