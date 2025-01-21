In a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics got their revenge, dominating Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors 125-85 at Chase Center in San Francisco, handing the Warriors their worst loss at home in 40 years.

Curry pointed out how the Celtics are everything the Warriors aren't at the moment stating, “They are the defending champs, so they’re coming in with a level of confidence and swagger. And it’s the exact opposite of what we have right now. Obviously great memories. Definitely feels like a long time ago.”

The Warriors missed Draymond Green, who sat out with a calf injury he suffered in Sunday’s 122-114 win over the Washington Wizards.

The Warriors worst loss in 40 years

The 40-point gap resembled the 140-88 thrashing the Celtics handed the Warriors last March, following Golden State's 132-126 overtime victory three months prior.

Curry recorded 18 points, three rebounds, four assists, and two steals, shooting 4-of-12 from beyond the arc in the loss. Moses Moody added 13 points, six rebounds, and five assists coming off the bench.

Jayson Tatum led the way with 22 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists on 9-of-20 shooting, helping the Celtics improve to 30-13 for the season. Meanwhile, the Warriors fell to 21-21, ending their two-game winning streak.

Jaylen Brown added 17 points, four rebounds, and two assists, while Kristaps Porzingis contributed 18 points and seven rebounds to secure the win.

The Warriors sit at 21-21, hampered by injuries to key players. Draymond Green missed Monday's game and will be sidelined for at least a week with a mild calf strain. Jonathan Kuminga injured his right ankle on January 4 and is expected to be out for at least three weeks, potentially longer. Brandin Podziemski remains sidelined with an abdominal injury, while Kyle Anderson was unavailable due to a glute issue.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors struggles continue

After opening the season strong with a 12-3 record, the Warriors have struggled, going 9-18 since. They are now in the midst of a nine-game stretch that includes eight matchups at Chase Center.

Jrue Holiday began the second quarter with a layup and followed it up with a three-pointer, while the Celtics' defense effectively neutralized Curry, limiting him to 0-of-3 from three-point range. Boston entered halftime with a dominant 54-39 lead.

The second half rapidly got out of hand for Golden State as the Celtics pushed their lead to 97-63 by the end of the third quarter, with Tatum adding another 10 points to the advantage.

The Celtics (30-13) made 20 three-pointers on Monday, with Tatum leading the charge, scoring 22 points.

The Warriors will have to score significantly more than the 85 points they managed against Boston, which marked their lowest total in a home game with Curry under Kerr. The 40-point defeat also stood as their worst home loss since a 45-point destruction by the Dallas Mavericks in 1985.

Golden State remains hopeful about turning their season around, securing a playoff spot, and defying expectations as they did in 2022 when they defeated Boston 4-2 in the NBA Finals.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors will aim to rebound when they face the Sacramento Kings on the road Wednesday.