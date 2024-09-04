The 2024-25 NBA season is right around the corner. Before we know it, teams will be heading to training camp in order to prepare for what they hope to be a long journey en route to a potential championship. Although they recently missed the playoffs, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are still eyeing another title, which is why they were aggressive in free agency this offseason. As the Warriors prepare for what could be a franchise-altering season, a roster spot still remains open right ahead of training camp.

The Warriors have been strategic in recent years when it comes to hosting free agent workouts late in the offseason regarding the final roster spot. Rudy Gay was a veteran option for Golden State last summer, and Golden State recently hosted Brazilian star Bruno Caboclo for a workout. There are also rumors that sharpshooter Davis Bertans will be joining the team on a training camp contract.

There are always talented players looking for a new opportunity at this point in the offseason, and Troy Brown Jr. is the latest player to schedule a workout with the Warriors, according to ESPN's Kendra Andrews.

Brown, whom Warriors fans would know from his time with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2022-23 season, is a versatile forward with three-point shooting abilities. Since being drafted 15th overall in 2018 by the Washington Wizards, Brown has played for five different organizations, averaging 6.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game in 356 total matchups.

With the Lakers, Brown shot a career-high 38.1 percent from three-point range and began making a name for himself as a lengthy forward who could switch things up defensively by guarding numerous positions.

Just this past season, Brown spent time with both the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons.

Will the Warriors sign Troy Brown Jr.?

The main reason why Brown is working out with the Warriors is because he is an experienced wing who can provide 3-and-D depth on the bench. If there is one area in which Golden State is always searching for talent, it is on the wing behind Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga.

Could Brown be the answer for the Warriors with their 15th roster spot?

It is unlikely to think that Brown, who has had trouble cementing himself as a valuable part of his team's rosters, is a player the Warriors are eagerly targeting. Instead, having Brown included in a veteran free agent workout is advantageous to Golden State since they still have a roster spot open.

Should injuries occur and the 25-year-old stands out during his Warriors workout, then the team could be inclined to give him a call back during the 2024-25 season. Not to mention, there is always the possibility of him earning either a training camp or G League contract with the organization.

The Warriors' only goal during the 2024-25 season is to get back to their winning ways and sit near the top of the Western Conference standings. If general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and this front office believe Brown presents a path to achieving this goal, then they will not hesitate to keep him around.

More clarity on Brown's status with the Warriors will be provided following his workout with the team this week.