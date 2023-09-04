Belgian immigration officials deported former NBA player Patrick McCaw from their country this past weekend. McCaw won two NBA titles with former Golden State Warriors teammate Stephen Curry in 2017 and 2018.

The 27-year-old McCaw had agreed to a contract with BNXT basketball team Filou Oostende recently. Unfortunately, it seems he won't step on Belgian soil any time soon.

Airport authorities deemed Patrick McCaw's passport stolen or lost after he went through immigration check. They eventually revoked his passport and detained him for three days, per Sporza (via BasketNews.com).

Former Belgian Minister of Economy and Deputy Prime Minister Johan Vande Lanotte reached out to Patrick McCaw. Regrettably, Lanotte, an attorney, could not get McCaw out of the detainment center.

Belgian immigration officials eventually deported McCaw back to the United States four days after his arrival. He will get his passport back after several months. Filou Oostende officials are now searching for his replacement.

Patrick McCaw expressed his desire to remain with the Warriors after the Stephen Curry-led squad won back-to-back NBA titles in 2017 and 2018. However, he eventually signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers and won a third straight NBA title with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

McCaw suited up for the NBA G League's Delaware Blue Coats last year. He seems like a good luck charm almost everywhere he goes. McCaw helped the Blue Coats clinch the NBA G League title in 2022.

Unfortunately, McCaw's string of good fortune ended in Belgium. What does the future old for the three-time NBA champion? Here's hoping he winds up with another title contender and wins another championship ring soon.