Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors were put to the test at home by the New Orleans Pelicans. And like most of the other tests they’ve had at Chase Center this season, the Warriors came through with a win, completing a comeback for a 120-109 victory.

Draymond Green was instrumental to Golden State’s win against the Pels even. Green coughed up just eight points, but he dished out 13 assists, grabbed rebounds, and recorded a pair of steals in 33 minutes, but his biggest contribution to his team might be one that’s intangible. Green supplied the fire that got the Warriors going in the second half to turn the table on the Pelicans.

Even NBA legend Gary Payton was left impressed with what he saw from Green, with the former Seattle Supersonics point guard grabbing the Warriors’ do-it-all forward after the game to speak with him.

Gary Payton giving some words of wisdom to Draymond pic.twitter.com/gVRHvS3vu2 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 29, 2023

The Warriors were down by as many as 20 points against the Pelicans but Draymond Green knew that his team was capable of coming back from such a big deficit and winning the game.

“It take[s] a real one to talk when you down 20…I was able to get my guys going, and then they started doing what they do, and I can do what I do,” Green said during the postgame interview on the court.

With Green injecting energy into his team, the Warriors flipped the script and outscored the Pelicans in the third quarter by 13 points and by 15 points in the fourth period.

Up next for the Warriors is a date with the San Antonio Spurs at home on Friday.